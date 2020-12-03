Pavitra Punia on Eijaz Khan’s confession of being molested as a child: ‘I somehow was able to give the warmth that you crave’

Pavitra Punia, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house last weekend, has penned a note for Eijaz Khan after learning about he was molested as a child and that scarred him for the rest of his life. Eijaz and Pavitra were rumoured to have fallen for each other in the house. Pavitra has said that she is proud of him and her respect and fondness for him has increased many folds.

Sharing a video featuring Eijaz, Pavitra wrote, “Socha nahi tha yeh likh paaungi apne hathon se ... aur itni himmat juta paungi .. par likhna chahti hoon (I never thought I will be able to write this and have this much courage... but I want to write). It shattered me completely after knowing yesterday that what you been through. It broke me inside and I remembered every time you used to say “mujhe touch mat karo “(when we used to fight) but you had faith in me and I somehow was able to give the warmth that you crave for and have been craving for since childhood and all this while after been through that trauma. I am super proud that I know your heart and soul and what a beautiful human being you are. My respect and fondness has increased 10 folds #strongerthanever. It takes a lot to confess the deepest darkest secrets and you proved it that “YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES! Ma winner.”khuda ka bachha”#eijazkhan #khansaab #jilleilahi #pavitrapunia #sherni #PP #don #pavijaz.”

Eijaz had revealed this during a task when the contestants were asked to share their deep dark secrets in order to win immunity.He said that he was molested as a child and that is why he doesn’t like anybody touching him. Eijaz went on to win the immunity stone and became a finalist with a direct entry into the finale.

