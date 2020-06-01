Pearl V Puri helps more than 100 spot boys

When actor Pearl V Puri began taking care of the street dogs in his locality, little did he know that he would end up helping and doing more than that. The Naagin 3 actor has been feeding the strays near his building since the lockdown as they couldn’t fend for themselves. An animal lover, Puri has been feeding animals from neighbouring areas, too.

But soon he heard of a much bigger problem. He learnt that some spot boys, who had worked on shows that featured him were struggling during the lockdown. Puri was quick to lend a helping hand to not only them but many more.

Talking about it, Puri says, “I recently received a couple of calls from spot boys, who were part of my TV shows and they shared that they were facing problems and tough situations due to this lockdown. I thought that there would be so many others like them from the industry. And I felt I should do whatever I can in my capacity to help. It felt like it was my responsibility to help them. So I asked for a list of spot boys, which included their contacts and bank details, and the list I received had more than a 100 names, that too from one particular production house. I immediately transferred money into their accounts, which is the least I could do in these circumstances.”

The Bepanah Pyaar actor adds, “We are all in this together and we have to look after each other. My heart weeps for them and I will always do whatever I can for people who are in need. I just hope this pandemic ends soon and we can get back to our lives. Till then please stay home and safe.”