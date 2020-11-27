Pearl V Puri: There’s no destination in acting... can’t say ‘oh I’ve become a good actor now’, there’s always scope to do better

Pearl V Puri says whether in films or TV, actors do get typecast and good and bad work happens in every medium. The actor says one needs to accept both the pros and cons of the profession, and opines that it also depends on the performer as to what kind of narrative he or she wants to be associated with. In his seven-year stint on TV, Puri says he has been lucky to have got opportunities to portray varied characters.

“I played a rockstar on Badtameez Dil, in Naagarjuna I played half god-half man Naagarjun, Naagin 3 saw me playing various characters and in Bepanah Pyaar I portrayed a drunkard and now in Brahmarakshas 2 I play an NRI. Thankfully such interesting opportunities came my way. There were other offers too, but I always value quality and variety over quantity,” he says.

Puri adds in an art form like acting everything is learning. “There is no destination in acting. You can’t say ‘oh I’ve done enough’ or ‘I’ve become a great actor now’. There is always a scope to do more, do better. Moving ahead, I would do films. There’s so much to explore. I just don’t want to earn money and keep doing things for the sake of it,” he adds.

He doesn’t believe in TV, films and web divide and shares he works hard to do something new for all his characters, starting from looks to experimenting a different talking or walking style.

“I always make a character sketch. For Bepanah I lost 13 kgs and later gained it back… Aisa nahi yeh sab film actors hi karte hai,” he says.

Puri feels bad when TV is looked down upon, especially by those who’ve been a part of the medium. “I know actors who just come to the set, sign on the register, do their scenes and leave. They treat it like daily job. If they don’t put effort and respect this art form, they shouldn’t expect the same in return.”

Many feel TV won’t stay relevant for long in the race with films and web. Talks have also been around TV content going regressive. Some have pointed fingers towards supernatural shows too.

“TV is here to stay. There are good and bad films, web shows and similarly TV shows too. And what’s regressive content? Naagin3 has been one of the most watched shows. It would consistently get 4.2 TRP which meant 16-17 million people watching the show at a time. I understand, many might not have liked it. That’s alright. Not everyone likes everything,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Puri is also working on his seconds single after Peerh Meri. Last month, his father passed away and he took a break. Back to work now, he says, “Life mostly doesn’t go as planned… I’ve a lot to do. Apart from pursuing playback opportunities I plan to release my second song,” he ends.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ