People have started to live with the virus. Things are getting back to normal: Erica Fernandes

After being a part of, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a hit TV show for two years, Erica Fernandes’ Ekta Kapoor produced daily will soon wrap up. The actor surmises, “It had to end at some point. In the two years, we have had a number of experiences on the show. From shooting at home towards the end of the lockdown, to have a duplicate fill in for me when I couldn’t be on the set to being directed remotely - it has been hard work but crazy fun too,” she says, adding it was difficult to shoot from home as one had to do everything and ensure the scenes worked.”

While rumours have been that the show is ending due to low ratings, and later the lead Parth Samthaan tested positive and furthermore, he decided to quit the show as he got a movie offer. But Fernandes dismisses the rumours and says, “It was a collective decision from the production house and the channel. It was nothing to do with Parth exiting the show.”

Recalling that in June, like the other TV shows, her TV show unit too began shooting for the show but within few weeks, co-star Parth tested positive. That derailed the story and affected everyone as the unit went on a break. “Going to shoot and reporting to work was tough for me, initially. It was scary to start shooting and but after I saw the preparation and precautions taken on set, I realised everything is handled well. That gave us all the courage to work and things moved smoothly. Soon after, we began to live with it. I don’t what’s happening with the virus or the vaccine. But it seems the virus is here to stay and so we need to adjust and need to move on. When we started shooting, things were different. Today, people have moved and everything is almost like they were. Though the numbers of cases are increasing every day but people have started living with the virus because that is life and I guess we have to move on while taking care of ourselves obviously.”