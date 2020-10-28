Police traces man who stabbed actor Malvi Malhotra, not arrested yet as he is in a hospital for treatment

Mumbai Police have traced the man who allegedly stabbed TV actor Malvi Malhotra with a knife, but he is yet to be arrested as he is hospitalised, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, was on Tuesday night traced to a hospital at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, located about 50 km from here, he said.

According to the actor, Singh allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and both hands in Versova area of Mumbai on Monday night as she had refused his marriage proposal. After attacking her, the accused fled in his car. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, the police said.

On Tuesday, the accused was found at a Vasai-based hospital where a Versova police team went and enquired with him about the incident, the official said. “He has not yet been arrested as he his hospitalised for some treatment,” the official said. Another police team is likely to go the hospital in Vasai on Wednesday for further inquiry into the case, he said.

The actor told the police that she knew the accused since last one year and he wanted to marry her, but she rejected the proposal, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), an official from Versova police station earlier said.

