Post Bigg Boss 14 eviction, Vikas Gupta shares ‘happy pictures’ with Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain

Vikas Gupta, who was ousted from Bigg Boss 14 for displaying aggression towards Arshi Khan, reunited with his close friend Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Vikas shared ‘happy pictures’ from the meet on Instagram.

Ankita could be seen posing between the two men, and all three of them had wide smiles on their faces. “Happy Pictures #VikasGupta #ankitalokhande #vickyjain,” the caption read.

Extending support to Vikas, Ankita commented, “Vikas my strong boy, keep it up and we r proud of u.” She also shared pictures of the meet on her Instagram page and wrote, “Sorry boys @simba.lostkid took the lime light here @lostboyjourney @jainvick.”

On Monday, Vikas was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 for losing his cool and pushing Arshi into a swimming pool, after she taunted him about his family. Afterwards, he shared a video message, in which he said that he cried when he looked at himself. He added that he is taking some time alone to ponder over the events inside the Bigg Boss house.

“Hello, everyone. Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan (I have stationed myself somewhere where) I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya (and I said a lot of things. I looked at myself and cried),” he said in the clip.

“Time can do a lot of things. Apne hi hurt karte hai (the ones we are closest to hurt us), so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It’s fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let’s pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don’t worry,” he added.

