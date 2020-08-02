Prachi Tehlan to tie the knot with Rohit Saroha on August 7, ceremonies to begin Monday. See pics

TV actor Prachi Tehlan is all set to get married at a Delhi farmhouse on August 9 to Delhi-based businessman and wildlife conservationist Rohit Saroha. Prachi, a former captain of the Indian netball team, has worked in several TV shows including Ikyawan, Arjan and Diya Aur Baati Hum. She was recently seen in Malayalam film Mamamangam.

Revealing her wedding date, Prachi recently posted a picture of herself and confirmed she is getting married on August 7. She also shared the designers she would be wearing for the various ceremonies that begin this Monday . “Yes!! It’s happening!! Someone rightly said marriages are made in heaven. If you asked me few months back.. I would have said.. marriage isn’t on the cards.. !! And here I am .. super excited for 7th August 2020. Have been receiving so many DMs asking whom am I wearing on my big day!” she wrote. Prachi and Rohit have reportedly been dating since 2012.

She told IANS, “We have kept the engagement and wedding on the same day -- engagement ceremony will be held in the morning while the latter will take place in the evening. Accordingly, we have invited 50 people for each function. Also, the guests have been asked to carry their masks, but even if they don’t, we have made all the arrangements of masks and sanitisers at the venue. Health and safety of each and every human at the wedding is of utmost importance to me. That is why we have booked a venue that has a huge space. The idea is to make sure that guests do not come in close proximity to each other. Besides, we have invited them at an interval of 30 minutes to avoid crowding.”

“We have asked them (the staff) to sanitise the place well before and after every ceremony. Moreover, since the venue is very huge, we have kept different corners for different ceremonies. For example, the mandap for wedding rituals will be set up in one part of the farmhouse while the stage will be made in a different place. Engagement (in the morning) will happen in an entirely different area of the venue. Likewise, food arrangements have been made at a different location (within the farmhouse),” she added.

Sharing another gorgeous pic of herself in a red gown - her engagement dress, Prachi wrote on Instagram, “Everything has a back story behind and I would like to believe.. I have got beautiful stories to share with you all about people in my life who have helped and supported me with open arms.. with lot of love!”

Sunday evening, she also posted an image from her jewellery trial session and wrote, “Jewellery trials for the D day.”

