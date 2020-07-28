Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam admitted to ICU, brother seeks financial help

Sections
Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam reportedly collapsed on Monday night. He is suffering from a kidney ailment and recently underwent dialysis.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Anupam Shyam is known for playing Thakur Sajjan Singh in Pratigya.

TV actor Anupam Shyam, known for his role in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been admitted to the ICU at a Mumbai hospital after he reportedly collapsed after dialysis Monday night. His brother has requested the fraternity for financial help, saying whatever the actor had has been spent on his medication.

Talking about Anupam’s health condition and need for financial aid, his brother Anurag told Spotboye.com, “He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time. But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn’t help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief.”

He added, “I was getting his dialysis done in a Malad hospital but yesterday after his dialysis he collapsed and they suggested we take him to some other hospital which has an ICU. So I got him admitted to this hospital but it is expensive and we don’t have money for the treatment. All of what he has earned has already been spent on his medication. We are really in need of money. I request you all to spread the word in his fraternity so that someone can come ahead and help us.”

A Twitter user by the name S Ramachandran shared the news on the social networking website and tagged Aamir Khan and Sonu Sood for help. He wrote, “Actor Anupam Shyam is in the ICU. Requested help on a whatsapp group @aamir_khan @SonuSood.” He added in another tweet, “He is at the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon.”

Anupam is known for his negative role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the STAR Plus TV show that aired in 2009.

