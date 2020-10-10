Pratik Sehajpal on ex Pavitra Punia’s claims of him being aggressive: ‘I express every emotion very strongly’

Reality TV star Pratik Sehajpal has responded after his ex-girlfriend, TV actor Pavitra Punia, spoke about their break-up on Bigg Boss 14 and called him ‘very aggressive’. He defended his act of punching the wall, calling it a way of venting out his frustration, and emphasised that he did not hurt anyone.

Taking to Instagram stories, Pratik wrote, “With respect to all the articles circulating about me stating that ‘I’m very aggressive’ or ‘I’ve been thrown out of someone’s house’, read the articles properly and watch the video completely to understand better. I know what kind of a person I am. If I’m punching the wall (which is a non living object) that’s my way of taking my frustration out because I’ve been resorting to this method since my childhood. And about living-in with someone, let me be clear I was never in any live-in relationship. Watch the video and listen to the video carefully and read the articles with your eyes f**king open.”

In another Instagram story, he added, “And being aggressive is not wrong at all. Tumhe apna aggression nikaalna aana chahiye (You should know how to take your frustration out). I’m just very emotional and I express every emotion very very very strongly. (Without hurting anyone)!”

Pavitra said on Bigg Boss 14 that she ended her relationship with Pratik as she felt he was too young and needed to put his career before her. Recalling what she told him, she said, “Mere se chhote bhi ho aap. Ab isko mera baddapan samajh lo ya fir understanding samajh lo, mera aapke saath rehna aapke career ke liye galat tha kyunki main possessive hoke, main kisi cheez ko na pasand karke, aapka kaam nahi suffer karwaungi (You’re younger than I am. Consider this my advice or even understanding, but for me to be with you would be wrong for your career, because I don’t want to make you suffer because of my possessiveness).”

Though Pavitra was the one to initiate their split, she denied reports that she ‘kicked him out of the house at night’. She also said that Pratik did not take her decision to break up very well. “When I told him I don’t want to be with him... He’s very aggressive about these things. He punched a wall, there was blood all over his hands,” she said.

