Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla’s Twitter page disables comment as trolling from The Crown fans gets intense

The official Twitter page for Clarence House has disabled their comments section amid mounting trolling from The Crown fans. The Clarence House page is to help Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla connect with their supporters and fans.

Lately, the page has been getting waves after waves of hate comments and trolling since the premiere of the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. The new season, set in the 1980s, showed how Prince Charles cheated on the late Princess Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles and ignored her mental health issues. Now, older, irate fans of Princess Diana and a new, younger batch of millennial fans of the show have come together to attack Charles and Camilla with snarky memes and rude jokes.

Seeing the excessive trolling, the social media team seems to have decided to limit the commenting powers to only those accounts followed by Clarence House. However, this hasn’t stopped people from ‘quote tweeting’ their posts and letting their opinion known. “Your behavior toward Princess Diana is disgusting. You both have Princess Diana’s blood on your hands and are responsible for her demise. Murderers,” read a comment. “Turn on the replies you abusive coward,” read another comment.

Others fans of Charles and Camilla are showing their support regardless. Sharing a video of the Duchess speaking about domestic abuse, one wrote, “Thank you YRH for all the work you have done and continue to do to bring awareness to GBV and domestic abuse.” Another comment read, “I love Camilla. She is an asset to the Royal Family. This domestic violence awareness is a very worthwhile. Hope it gets plenty of exposure.”

Also read: Troll calls Taapsee Pannu ‘faltu heroine who doesn’t know acting’, actor’s savage reply wins the internet

The new season of The Crown has been a massive hit, opening a royal can of worms once again.Season four of The Crown delves into the love triangle of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), and Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell). A fictionalized retelling of lives of British royal family members, the season has also been targeted by many for cherry-picking and mixing fact and fiction.

The season was also Olivia Colman’s final appearance as Queen Elizabeth, who will now pass the baton to Imelda Staunton for season five and six. The new season will feature Elizabeth Debiki as the new Princess Diana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more