Prince Narula’s wife Yuvika Chaudhary reacts to viral video, denies pregnancy rumours: ‘I just recovered from Covid-19’

Actor Prince Narula and his actor actor Yuvika Chaudhary found themselves in news after a video of the two went viral. Fans started to speculate that Yuvika was pregnant but the actor has now reacted to it and denied being pregnant.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a video surfaced online, which showed Prince help his wife get off a vehicle and then struggle with her mask. She was dressed in a bright prink Anarkali and an embroidered dupatta. The loose fitting garment and manner in which she draped her dupatta led to some on social media wondering if she was pregnant.

Reacting to it, she told E Times TV that contrary to it, she had just recovered from Covid 19, “I am not pregnant. I had just recovered from Covid-19 when I was rushed to a hospital for dengue. I have not even fully recovered and I am certainly amused by the false rumours.”

Speaking on her choice of clothing and apparent baby bump, she said: “But there is no actual baby bump. Plus I love the design of the dupatta I was wearing, and hence had pulled it down longer a bit, which again must have made the people do their share of conjectures. Why are there so many questions after marriage about ones pregnancy?And for all you know, the baby whispers about me might have further gained ground because nowadays many actors are in the family way or have had a kid, ek season sa chal raha hai.”

She however added that at some point, she would love to have a baby. She said: “It will happen when it is supposed to happen, but later.”

Yuvika also shared a number of pictures in the same outfit and wrote: “This is how FOREVER looks like. I am extremely suprised how did you @princenarula get to know that I have been eyeing on this beautiful ring by @ornaz_com from so long. We’ve been through a really trying times last month but stood by each other to get over it, We couldn’t celebrate our 2nd marriage anniversary but you made sure to make me feel special and I couldn’t ask for more. These 2 years have only made us & our Love stronger.”

