Priyank Sharma on Hina Khan: ‘I know many people had problem with our bond’

Priyank Sharma claims he shares a beautiful friendship with Hina Khan and they only have respect for each other, adding that he is aware that some people have problem with that.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma worked together in a music video, Raanjhana.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma has praised his friend and colleague Hina Khan, saying that she has put a lot of hard work in her career and praised her for her discipline as well. Hina and Priyank also appeared together on reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Speaking with Etimes in an interview, Priyank said , “First of all, I completely salute her for doing one show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for eight years. For eight long years going to the sets every day is not easy. That’s a lot of consistency and hard work. A lot of people may not understand because they have not been in that shoe. But I can totally relate because I have seen that lady giving her all out when it comes to shooting. When it comes to discipline, she is completely on point. There is nothing going wrong when it comes to discipline. I think that is her key to success. From landing up with her first role in serial to reaching Cannes – now that’s a journey. And she won’t stop.”

About his friendship with her, he added, “We met in the show and after that we have been friends. We have pure respect for each other. In any relationship, there is lot of give and take. Hina and I have been genuine friends and we share lot of love and respect. I know many people had problem with our bond but I don’t know why. Hina and I were clueless.”

Priyank and Hina featured together in Arijit Singh’s single Raanjhana last year where they played a couple. About the project, Hina had said, “I love Arijit’s voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique, it appealed to me as an actor. I will get to channel various moods within a short span of time.”



