Sections
Home / TV / Producer JD Majethia confirms TV crew to get mediclaim of Rs 2 lakh, shooting to resume in July

Producer JD Majethia confirms TV crew to get mediclaim of Rs 2 lakh, shooting to resume in July

Cast and crew members of TV show sets will now get a mediclaim of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 25 lakh insurance cover in case of death due to coronavirus infection.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

JD Majethia confirms TV producers have agreed for insurance cover for all crew and cast members.

The crew and cast members, working on TV shows, will henceforth get a mediclaim and as well as insurance cover for Covid-19 infection. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, it has been finalised that they will get a mediclaim of Rs 2 lakh each for treatment and Rs 25 lakh as insurance for Covid-19 infection.

This move comes days after Cine and Television Artist’ Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a press release, insisting that producers meet their demands before resuming shoot. One of their major concerns has now been addressed.

The report quoted producer JD Majethia as saying, “We’re glad that the issue of insurance and other important matters are resolved. Policy premium will be paid by producers and broadcasters. We can begin shoots on June 25, depending on preparedness of the makers.” The tabloid added that production houses began the paperwork for insurance on Tuesday.

Also read: Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl crashes her Instagram live to sing Bade Ache Lagte Hain. Watch



Earlier this week, CINTAA and FWICE said in a joint statement, “It is highly regretted to note that even after the strict directives issued by the I & B ministry to all the producers to clear the outstanding dues of the actors, workers and technicians pending prior to the announcement of the lockdown by the Government amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Producers have still not cleared the outstanding dues of our members. All the outstanding dues of our members should be cleared prior to the resumption of the shootings.” They also listed down their demands that included insurance cover for all crew and cast, ensuring that no one loses jobs because they refused to take a pay cut and settling of payments by day end for daily wage workers, among a few other demands.



In an interaction with Hindustan Times, JD Majethia said they’ve received permissions from locations in and around Mumbai — Film City Chitra Nagari, Mira Road, Thane, Palghar etc. Hence, shooting for other shows may start from Thursday once they sort out insurance issues. “For now, we’ll avoid marriage and party scenes. In the long run, we’ll restructure the industry’s working pattern.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vietnam’s PM says nation is in no rush to open its doors
Jun 25, 2020 12:21 IST
Young R Vaishali stuns former world champion Antaoneta Stefanova
Jun 25, 2020 12:19 IST
When Aishwarya Rai flew to New Zealand for Abhishek’s birthday
Jun 25, 2020 12:15 IST
Panel calls for bringing Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha TV under single body
Jun 25, 2020 12:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.