Puja Banerjee reveals she is pregnant, wants a traditional wedding ‘after the baby arrives’

TV actor Puja Banerjee has revealed that she is expecting her first child with Kunal Verma. The couple is also planning a traditional wedding once the baby arrives. Puja and Kunal had a registered wedding earlier this year and have been in a relationship for almost a decade. In April, they introduced each other as husband and wife on their Instagram handles.

Confirming the news, Puja told Times of India in an interview, “Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April.”

The actor quit her show Maa Vaishnodevi in June citing personal reasons and has revealed that she would have continued working, but for the pandemic. “I would have continued working even during pregnancy, but due to the pandemic, I felt that it was important to take precautions and stay at home. I plan to get back to work by next year and hopefully, the pandemic will be over by then,” she told the daily.

She added, “We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it.”

She has worked in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and Dev, and appeared on reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Announcing her marriage, Puja had posted a throwback picture with Kunal from last year’s Sindoor Khela (a Bengali ceremony observed during Durga Puja) and wrote on Instagram, “This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month. So we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessings of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life. Need all ur best wishes.”

Puja and Kunal had donated all the money set aside for their wedding celebrations for the coronavirus relief. Speaking with Hindustan Times about the same, she had said, “Like anyone else, I also dreamt of a grand Bengali wedding with family and friends around. All preparations were done, we had made advance payments. But not everything is in our hands. Thankfully, since I was going to start my new show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi, we decided to get our marriage registered (in advance).”

“There are many out there suffering. They need help. We’ve distributed part of the money we were going to spend on the wedding to NGOs, funds and charitable organisations and also helped some of our unit members. This is the least we could do,” she added.

