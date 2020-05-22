Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman lose close friend to coronavirus, pen emotional notes: ‘This will never be ok’

Television host and producer Raghu Ram lost his close friend Abdul Rauf to the coronavirus. Abdul, who started out as Raghu’s driver and rose through the ranks to become the head of production at a content start-up, died on Thursday (May 21) night. Raghu took to Instagram to pen an emotional note and said that he will never recover from the loss.

“I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort,” he wrote.

Raghu mourned that Abdul’s life was cut short by the deadly virus and said that he would ‘never be ok’. “There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can’t begin to tell you how much I’ll miss you. I still can’t believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok,” he wrote.

Also read | Ghoomketu movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s creaky comedy shows signs of age

Raghu’s twin brother Rajiv Lakshman also penned a heartfelt tribute for his ‘brother in arms’. He wrote, “RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond.”

Raghu and Rajiv were last seen as the hosts of Skulls and Roses, an Amazon Prime Video reality show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more