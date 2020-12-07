Sections
Rahul Mahajan says his Russian wife has converted to Hinduism: 'Shiv-Parvati are our idols in our relationship'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has spoken about his wedding with Russian national Natalya Ilina and what keeps their bond going.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Mahajan with wife Natalya.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has opened up about his third marriage with Russian national Natalya Ilina, and what bonds them together. Rahul was earlier married to Dimpy Ganguly (2010-2015) and Shweta Singh (2006-2008), with both accusing him of domestic violence.

Rahul said Natalya decided to convert to Hinduism after marriage. “She is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati. I always tell her that the husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship. I teach her Bhagavad Gita and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family,” Rahul said.

The ex-contestant, who has again entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to mix it up, said there was a balance among the couple. “We are like two tracks of the railway. We do not interfere in each other’s matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track,” Rahul said in an interview to ETimes.

Rahul and Natalya married in 2018. While Rahul was 43 when they tied the knot, Natalya was 25. The couple kept the wedding a secret for a long time. “My previous two marriages happened in a hurry. There was no time to think and though both Shweta and Dimpy are wonderful individuals, we were not compatible. Over the last few years, I realised that I don’t want to be in a relationship for the sake of it. I don’t want to be with someone where there is no way forward. With Natalya, I discovered true companionship and also, there’s no room for long arguments or differences between us,” he has said in an earlier interview.

