Sections
Home / TV / Rajeev Khandelwal adds a new feather in his hat

Rajeev Khandelwal adds a new feather in his hat

For Rajeev Khandelwal, not much has changed in his life even after the lockdown was imposed. While he is spending time with his family at his house in Goa, he continues to live life just the way he...

Updated: May 07, 2020 01:47 IST

By Titas Chowdhury,

Rajeev Khandelwal

For Rajeev Khandelwal, not much has changed in his life even after the lockdown was imposed. While he is spending time with his family at his house in Goa, he continues to live life just the way he has always lived. “My normal, routine life continues even now. The only difference is that I can’t really step out even if I want to. My house in Goa is like a recreational centre and since I’m here right now, I’m getting to exercise and do pranayam, yoga, gardening, writing, reading, cooking, playing a harmonica and swimming. I’m also learning to strum a few strings on my guitar,” he shares.

What’s that one change that he would want to see in the post-Coronavirus world? “I would want the world to appreciate the smaller things that we’ve learnt in this lockdown period. The joy of doing small little things is much bigger than just chasing after the materialistic things in life. I hope that people learn from this lockdown and retain all the goodness which has flowed in because of this virus,” says the Aamir (2008) actor.

But what makes Khandelwal excited is that the audience recently got to watch him in a teleplay. Talking about his debut in the world of theatre, he says, “Working on my teleplay, Court Martial has been very thrilling because I’ve always wanted to do a play, not for the world but for myself because it’s one of the most challenging mediums for an actor.”

After dabbling in television, films and the web, the actor’s happy to have added a new feather in his hat. He says that performing before a live audience gave him “a personal high”. He elaborates, “To perform on stage in front of a live audience is an absolutely different ball game. We did the entire play on the grand rehearsal day, on the penalty midday. We actually enacted the entire play of 90 minutes in one go, in front of an audience consisting of technicians, creative team from the channel, my friends and invitees from within our crew.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 01:43 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Rajeev Khandelwal adds a new feather in his hat
May 07, 2020 01:47 IST
Four special trains for migrants from Ludhiana on May 7
May 07, 2020 01:45 IST
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 01:43 IST
Twitter tackles 5G Covid-19 conspiracy in the UK with warning prompt
May 07, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.