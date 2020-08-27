Rajesh Kumar on testing Covid-19 positive: There’s nothing to hide if you’re infected, it can happen to anyone

Actor Rajesh Kumar, aka Rosesh Sarabhai of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has revealed that he has tested Covid-19 positive. He says he is asymptomatic and presently under home quarantine.

“I never had any of the common symptoms and didn’t even realise something was wrong till the time I started feeling lethargic. The first bout happened on August 20 and when it happened again the next day I decided to see a doctor. Slowly I lost my sense of taste and smell. It was on August 22 that I got my rapid test done and it came positive. Since then I’ve been in home isolation. I have been exercising and doing yoga daily. Things are fine just that at times my body requires rest,” says Kumar.

While he is constantly checking temperatures and his oxygen levels, he doesn’t want to make the situation sound grim. “Waise jab tak Corona nahi hota hai aapko tension hai, aur jab aapko hota hai to padosi so nahi paate,” he jokes.

After his test results came positive, Kumar’s wife Madhvi, sons, Ahaan and Vyaan, and their house help also got tested. Their results came negative.

Meanwhile, he was shooting for his upcoming show Excuse Me Madam and had informed the team, who also got their test done. Their results too have come negative to his relief.

“I don’t know where I got this from, it can be from anywhere. Apart from shooting, I’ve gone out for other work too,” he says, adding that initially he worried whether he may have infected others as well. That’ when he came to know about his CT points that explain how much an asymptomatic patient can spread the virus.

He explains, “If your points come between 25 and 32 then you aren’t a spreader, mine is 27-28. But if your points are below 24 then you’re a super spreader and must take extra precautions.”

Kumar will get another test done soon. “If that comes negative I’ll start shooting... We need to talk more about the test and diagnosis to address the taboos attached to it and spread awareness. Let’s not scare others, rather help in the process of healing. There’s nothing to hide if you’re infected. You haven’t committed any crime. This can happen to anyone. We need to accept the situation, take maximum protection, support each other and keep working. Nothing should deter our spirits,” he signs off.

