Rajesh Kumar tests negative for Covid-19, back on sets of Excuse Me Madam

TV actor Rajesh Kumar is back to work, almost 20 days after having tested positive for Covid-19. He said he is glad to finally recover and be back on sets of Excuse Me Madam. He also revealed that all safety precautions are being taken on sets of the upcoming show being produced by Binaifer Kohli.

Asserting that he is glad to be back to work, Rajesh told Times of India, “Now that I have recovered completely, I’m excited that I have resumed shooting. I’m really happy to be back on the sets as I was terribly missing work. Aisa lagta hai isolation ki jail se nikal kar khuli hawa mein aaya hoon (It feels like I have walked out of the jail of isolation to breathe in the open). Everybody on the sets is following all safety precautions. In fact, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks when not shooting has become a habit for all of us.”

About contracting the infection, Rajesh said, “In between shooting, we had a two-day off due to Ganesh Chaturthi and during that time I had visited a market. Though I was following all safety norms, I still tested positive. Luckily, I was asymptomatic and isolated myself at home. “

Ahead of joining the shoot, Rajesh had said about spending time in home quarantine, “This time alone allowed me to introspect a lot. It made me realise that there is so much more to life. I lost my sense of taste and smell, and that’s when I couldn’t differentiate between flowers and filth. Rather than thinking about what is right and wrong, we should do what is needed. Jo zaroori hai woh karo (Do what’s important). The moment you bring stillness in your body, your mind becomes still, too. I practised silence.”

Rajesh had announced on his Instagram page earlier this week that he is fully recovered and has finally tested negative for Covid-19. “After keeping too much of positive attitude towards COVID finally I am negative…thanks to all of you for keeping me n my family in your prayers,” he wrote in a note posted on Instagram Stories.

Recently, TV actors Himanshu Soni, Ssara Khan and Himani Shivpuri have also revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

