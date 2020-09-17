Rajeshwari Sachdev tests Covid-19 positive, husband Varun Badola to undergo test: ‘I have isolated, quarantined myself’

Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested positive for Covid-19, she has confirmed in a social media post. Her husband, actor Varun Badola, and their son are yet to be tested for the virus, as per reports.

Rajeshwari wrote on Instagram, “Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor’s Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free...”

Indraneil Sengupta, who had also tested positive for the virus recently, was quick to comment, “Mubarak ho ! Welcome to the club we are done. You’ll breeze through it.” Renuka Shahane wrote, “Please take care & rest. I’m sure you’ll make a quick recovery. Stay strong. Much.”

Neena Kulkarni wrote, “Omg! Raj Speedy recovery to you,” while Bhagyashree commented, “Please take care...speedy recovery darling.”

Rajeshwari, who recently made a comeback on the small screen with Shaadi Mubarak, got the test results only on Wednesday evening. A Times of India report quoted a source as saying, “Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn’t have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening.”

While Rajeshwari’s family is asymptomatic as of now, they will be tested for coronavirus on Thursday. “Her husband, actor Varun Badola and her son have not been tested yet. They will be tested on Thursday, however none of them have any symptoms as of now,” said the source, adding, “In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes,” the source further told the English daily.

