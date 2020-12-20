Sections
Rakhi Sawant’s husband slams Manu Punjabi for ‘aukaat’ remark: ‘His turnover is just 1.3 million USD whereas I am 6 billion owner’

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh claimed in a new interview that he is the ‘owner of six billion’ and slammed Manu Punjabi’s comment questioning her stature.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 19:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 14 earlier this month as a challenger.

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is upset with Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi’s comments against her in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. After Rakhi insinuated that there was a romance brewing between Nikki and Manu, they raised questions about her career and stature.

In a new interview, Ritesh slammed Nikki for commenting on Rakhi’s career. He also objected to Manu questioning her ‘aukaat (stature)’.

“Nikki who has just done three south films and had started her career in 2019 is questioning Rakhi’s experience. I feel she should just go and read her Wikipedia and she herself will come to know what her achievements are. Rakhi is not just popular here but all over the world,” Ritesh told SpotboyE.

“That Manu Punjabi is asking ‘Rakhi, teri aukaat kya hai? (what is your stature).’ Main poochta hoon uski apni aukaat kya hai (I want to ask what his own stature is)? His turnover is just 1.3 million USD whereas I am 6 billion owner and she is married to me. There is no comparison only. Kisi bhi insaan ki aukaat uske paise se nahi uske behaviour se hoti hai (The stature of a person is not determined by a person’s wealth but their behaviour) and they should understand that,” he added.



 

Also see | Karanvir Bohra dances with joy as he reaches hospital for wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery: ‘Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky’

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi said about Nikki, “Mardon ko kone mein le lekar baithti hai, chugalkhor (She takes men in a corner, she is a gossip monger).” Nikki slammed Rakhi for the comment and said that everyone knows what kind of work she has done in the last 15 years.

Manu also slammed Rakhi for questioning his friendship with Nikki and asked, “Aapki aukaat kya hai ki aap mujhe bologi (What is your stature, that you are saying this to me)?”

