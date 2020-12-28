Rakhi Sawant’s husband slams Rahul Mahajan for calling her ‘cheap’, reminds him of domestic violence allegations against him

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is upset by Rahul Mahajan’s comments about her in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul lashed out at Rakhi, calling her a ‘cheap level ki celebrity’ and said that her fans are also ‘cheap’. She burst into tears after his comments.

In an interview, Ritesh said that Rakhi is self-made, unlike Rahul, who is known for his lineage - he is the son of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan and brother of BJP MP Poonam Mahajan. Ritesh also reminded Rahul of the allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by two of his ex-wives, Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly.

Talking to The Times of India, Ritesh said, “Rakhi did not have education or any godfather in the industry but she still made it in Bollywood because of her hard work and talent. Rakhi is self-made. What is Rahul Mahajan’s existence? If you remove his father and sister’s name from his life, nobody knows him.

“He doesn’t have any talent that he can work in films or TV shows. He called her a cheap celebrity, but who is Rahul Mahajan, he can’t be called a celebrity also because what has he done in life? You make your career on your own without any backing or support then you have the right to talk about someone,” Ritesh added.

Ritesh also reminded Rahul of the allegations levelled against him in the past. In 2007, Rahul’s first wife Shweta sought divorce on the grounds of domestic violence. In 2010, his second wife Dimpy accused him of punching, kicking and dragging her by the hair.

“Everyone knows who Rahul Mahajan is and what his past is. He has been accused twice of domestic violence by two different women. Rahul Mahajan should have at least thought before opening his mouth,” Ritesh said, adding that ‘if this was not a game show, (he) would have cut his tongue’.

