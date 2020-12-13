Rakhi Sawant says she made mistakes and went bankrupt, asked Sohail Khan for work and got Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant has said that she had asked Sohail Khan for help after sensing a career slump. Rakhi joined Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘challenger’ and credited Sohail with facilitating her appearance on the show.

In an interview, she said that she doesn’t want to waste the opportunity that she has been given, and thanked Sohail for helping her out.

She told The Times of India, “Sohail bhai (Khan) helped me a lot. Salman sir’s brother helped me. I had messaged him that bhai I want to work in the industry and want to do Bigg Boss. I don’t feel shy to ask for work. Once even Mr Amitabh Bachchan had asked the top production houses for work. I had messaged Sohail bhai and asked for work in 2020 and I think he might have spoken to Salman sir.”

She continued, “I am not confident but the way things happened I feel he might have passed my message. I had messaged a thank you note to Sohail bhai and had thanked Salman sir also. He told me that Sohail loves you a lot and I thanked him again. He helped me. Salman sir is very busy, so I had contacted Sohail bhai with a hope that he might help me, and I feel lucky they gave me a chance.”

Rakhi said that she has made ‘mistakes’ in life, because of which she went bankrupt. She said that she hopes to get more work after her Bigg Boss stint. “I went bankrupt in life and lost everything in life and now Bigg Boss is my opportunity to shine. I want to make a place once again in everyone’s heart and work in Bollywood,” she said.

Other ‘challengers’ this season include Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah. Previously, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla had entered the show as ‘seniors’.

