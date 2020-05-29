Ram Kapoor jokes he needs to maintain social distance from his refrigerator: ‘So I can flatten my curve’

Actor Ram Kapoor took to Instagram to share a joke on social distancing and the need to flatten the curve. Ram made fun of his on effort to stay away from putting on weight.

The post he put up read: “I need to social distance myself from my refrigerator so I can flatten my curve.” Sharing this, he wrote on Instagram: “This is soooooooo meeeeee !!!!”

Ram has had a long struggle against weight gain and his attempts to knock it off. In July last year, he shared before-and-after pictures of his body transformation. He added just a kiss emoji to go with the pictures.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his weight loss journey, he had said: “I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs.” The actor also mentioned how his journey had actually begun two years ago at the age of 43. He added, “I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year.”

Ram, who became a household name after working in TV serials like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has worked in a number of Hindi films as well including Agent Vinod, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Loveyatri.

His film Humshakals was heavily criticised for its bad content. The Hindustan Times review had said, “A two-and-a-half hour assault on your intelligence, Humshakals was not content with just one Saif hamming and trying desperately to look young. Thanks to a shady scientist and some gobbledegook about chromosome restructuring, you get three Ashoks, three Kumars and three Ram Kapoors. Which brings us to Sajid Khan’s greatest feat as a director — being ambitious enough to try and fit them all into one frame.”

