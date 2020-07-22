Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni on wife’s Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘She thought it was viral’

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni has shared the ordeal about how his wife Sheetal was diagnosed with Covid-19 and later declared critical by the doctors in Rishikesh. The actor said he was “crying the whole night” on hearing about the condition of his wife, who is now recuperating in Delhi.

He told Times of India in an interview, “The age I am at it was very difficult to hear from the doctor that she is very critical. Please see what you want to do next. I was not in my senses after hearing that I was unable to think what I should do. But I would like to say, I had started meditating during the lockdown and that helped me a lot. I would say otherwise I wouldn’t have been that strong.”

He added, “I was crying the whole night, but I had to be strong also because I had to make the decision. I think prayers and meditation helped her.”

Himanshu said his wife had travelled to Rishikesh for work and got infected but thought it was viral fever. He said, “When she first fell ill she got tested and her reports were negative, but after two-three days she tested positive. When she developed symptoms she thought abhi toh test karaya tha... so viral hai... It was COVID. I would like to urge people who are reading this whenever you get symptoms of cold, cough, fever please do not take it lightly and go for a test as COVID-19 rapidly increases in your body every hour.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares happy memory from teenage years, says she ‘ended up achieving’ her only goal in life

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan is recuperating at his home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor had started shooting for the show just before the diagnosis. The entire cast and crew of the show got themselves tested but were in the clear.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and other three members of the family including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also undergoing treatment for the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more