Ramayan: Karanvir Bohra spots actor dancing during fight scene, quips ‘we used to think what an epic war’ like Game of Thrones

Television actor Karanvir Bohra has spotted a major gaffe in the 1987 series Ramayan. He shared a video from a war sequence, in which an extra seems to be engaged in a fight with an invisible opponent as he brandishes his sword in the air. The text on the screen read, “When you don’t get paid enough for your job,” he wrote, as the song Chogada Tara played in the backdrop.

“I had to post this,” he wrote, followed by a series of emojis. He went on to poke fun at the show and added, “and we used to think, what an epic war they created, just like @gameofthrones.”

“Like these people are playing garba,” one fan commented. “Omg why is he dancing,” another wrote. Several others dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Ramayan, directed by Ramanand Sagar, made a smashing comeback on the small screen after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. The re-telecast on DD National saw crores of people tuning in and registered the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since 2015.

Doordarshan claimed in a tweet that Ramayan created a ‘world record’ for the most-watched episode ever as 77 million viewers tuned in on April 16. However, this claim has been hotly debated since.

The rerun of Ramayan concluded on April 18 on DD National. Looking at its huge popularity even after more than three decades, Star Plus began airing the show all over again from May 4.

Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show was followed by Uttar Ramayan (also known as Luv Kush), which saw several cast members reprising their roles.

