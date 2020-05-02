Sections
Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahri says 'people would touch feet' out of respect when he went grocery shopping

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri, known for playing Lakshman on the show, said he wasn’t very happy in the beginning because he lost a lot of film work because of this commitment.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunil Lahri as Lakshman in Ramayan.

Sunil Lahri of Ramayan fame has said the show comes with a manufacturing date but not an expiry as “even after 10-15 years when it re-telecasts, it will get the same response”. Still known as Lakshman from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Sunil has also revealed that initially, he wasn’t too eager to star in the project.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Sunil said, “I wasn’t very happy in the beginning when I was doing Ramayan because I lost a lot of film work because of this commitment. Today, I am happy because even after so many years people believe, recognise and are talking about it; it is more than what it was earlier.”

 

Talking about the recognition and respect that came with the show, Sunil said, “The first memory which comes to my mind when I think about Ramayan is the madness of the audience, the adulation and how people used to identify us while we were out for grocery shopping or strolling. Out of respect, people would touch feet and greet me because they connected with us and the characters.”



Ramayan, which is re-airing on Doordarshan, became the world’s most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers, DD National posted on its official Twitter handle on late Thursday night.

Also read: Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’

Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. From 1987 to 1988, Ramayan became the most watched serial in the world. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as “the most watched mythological serial in the world”.

