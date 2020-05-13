Ramayan: Sunil Lahiri reveals he found a 8-feet cobra in his room while shooting

Actor Sunil Lahiri ,who is seen as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has revealed he once found an 8-feet cobra inside his room in the studio while shooting for the epic that was first aired in the 80s. The mythological serial is currently being rerun on Doordarshan amid the lockdown after fans demanded for it.

Sunil told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “It is said that Lakshman is an avatar of Sheshnaag, and you won’t believe that there was a massive snake in my room’s washroom. It wasn’t a small one, it was easily 8-foot long snake. I saw something shiny on the top and since the studio was an old one, so it had a few logs on top of it. So when I went to the washroom, I saw something shiny and I called a worker there asked him to check what it is.”

“When the worker saw it, he said that it’s a snake and when I denied, he used a stick and lit it on fire after tying a cloth to one of its ends. So obviously because of the heat, this snake fell down. It was a huge snake and had it bit me or anyone, the consequences wouldn’t have been good. Then later, the worker told me that it was a cobra. People were later saying that if you don’t find a snake in Lakshman’s room, where else will you find it?” he added.

Sunil had recently opened up about shooting war scenes for the epic and told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We were not facing the enemy but had to imagine them and fight. We were fighting a war against the chroma most of the time. The opposite parties – the Raavan sena or Meghnath sena were rarely over there. Arrows have sharp edges at the end and we used to shoot them, it used to leave cut marks on our hands. We had to be very careful while shooting the arrows, it was very challenging. Ramanand Sagar’s direction and the narration we received, it kept us motivated. I think we did a good job with it.”

