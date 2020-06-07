Ramya Krishnan is excited for Queen season 2, says ‘people can expect more action, more interesting content’

Actor Ramya Krishnan has revealed that the second season of J. Jayalalithaa biopic web series Queen is in the works. She has confirmed the upcoming season will be even more exciting and thrilling than the first one.

In an interview to IANS news agency, Ramya opened up about the sequel and revealed that they’re yet to begin shooting. “I am just waiting to get there and be a part of it. People can expect more action, more interesting content, thrilling and exciting content,” she said.

“We don’t have clarity on when shooting will start. With the quarantine right now, we are yet to know,” she said, adding: “Last when I spoke to (writer) Reshma, she was done with the script. It’s all ready to go on floors but it all depends on the quarantine phase.”

Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor Jayalalithaa. The show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

Meanwhile, Ramya is most likely to reprise Tabu’s character in yet-untitled Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin is all set to star in the remake, which will be directed Merlapaka Gandhi. As per reports, the Telugu remake rights were acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shrest Movies, which is managed by his father.

The makers initially approached Tabu for her role; however, she reportedly quoted high remuneration, after which they had to look for other options. The latest update is that they’ve approached Ramya Krishnan with the offer.

Ramya is interested but she’s yet to give her official nod and sign the dotted line. The makers are in the process of finalising rest of the cast and crew. Other details about the project are yet to be revealed. It could go on the floors in a couple of months.

