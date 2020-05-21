Rape complaint filed against father of Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz says allegations are ‘completely false’

Punjabi actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh (also known as Sukh Pradhan) has been accused of rape by a 40-year-old woman, who claimed that he forced himself on her in his car at gunpoint. The victim has filed a complaint with the Punjab Police.

However, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha has claimed that the rape allegations are ‘completely false’ and an attempt to defame their father. “Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab Police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for recording of it,” he told SpotboyE in an interview.

When asked about her motives, Shehbaz said that he does not know the complainant. “I really don’t know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai from quite sometime now. But all we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon,” he said.

Also read: Anushka Sharma gets legal notice over casteist slur in Amazon’s Paatal Lok

Currently, Shehnaaz and Shehbaz are quarantined in Mumbai. When asked if they were planning to travel to Punjab to be with their family at this time, he said, “For now, we are very much in Mumbai and don’t have any such plans. I have been busy with calls since morning and I would like the media to cooperate with us.”

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the Jalandhar-based victim went to Santokh’s house in Beas on May 14 to meet her boyfriend. She alleged that he took her to his car on the pretext of making her meet her boyfriend, and then raped her at gunpoint. A case was registered on May 19 after she filed a complaint.

Investigating officer, Inspector Harpreet Kaur told the publication that a complaint has been filed and Santokh was absconding when they went to his house to investigate.

Follow @htshowbiz for more