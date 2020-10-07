Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Rashami Desai gives a shout-out to Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli with a tongue-in-cheek reference to Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai gives a shout-out to Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli with a tongue-in-cheek reference to Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai responded to Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli’s conversation on Bigg Boss 14, which had a mention of ‘aisi ladki’. In the previous season, Sidharth and Rashami had a heated argument after he used the words ‘aisi ladki’ for her.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rashami Desai mentioned Nikki Tamboli in a new tweet.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai gave a shout-out to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli but not without a tongue-in-cheek reference to Sidharth Shukla. Rashami was referring to Sidharth and Nikki’s ‘aisi ladki (such a girl)’ conversation on Bigg Boss 14.

“#Asihihunmain agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi... Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari... lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi (I am like this only. If by such a girl, you meant Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 and now, in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli… Then I must say, today’s women are tough contenders indeed. This has been happening for two years consecutively) #rashamians #recklessattitude,” Rashami wrote on Twitter, sharing a dolled-up photo of herself.

 

Earlier this week, Sidharth joked that he was in love with Nikki, and she called him ‘marriage material’. When Gauahar Khan asked him if Nikki has the qualities he is looking for in a partner, he says, “Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye (The way Nikki is, I want a girl like that).”



In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Rashami had a spat over his ‘aisi ladki’ comment on her, with her angrily demanding what he meant by that. Host Salman Khan had to intervene in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

 

Also see: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan finds an alternate career, makes first tattoo. See pic, video

On Tuesday, Rashami made another sly reference to Sidharth and Nikki’s recent conversation. “Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved ones #Rashmians #Aisihihunmai,” she wrote on Twitter, along with a wink emoji.

Bigg Boss 14 is unlike all previous seasons. This time, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina Khan are in the house, putting contestants through the wringer. They will call the shots during their two-week stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Oct 07, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

EU has agreed supply of 20,000 additional doses of Remdesivir
Oct 07, 2020 17:14 IST
State government grants 7th extension to Bhima Koregaon Commission till December 31
Oct 07, 2020 17:09 IST
The past is not easy to forget and finds ways of cohabiting with us
Oct 07, 2020 17:09 IST
Principal’s Desk: Students require diverse skills in the post-lockdown period
Oct 07, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.