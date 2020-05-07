Rashami Desai on lockdown: When you sit idle, your mind brings back memories that make you feel anxious

Actor Rashami Desai made headlines by breaking her silence on her casting couch experience as well as talking about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. A lesson learned the hard way, Desai now shares that she has closed her past chapters and has moved on in life.

“I don’t think about my past. I only live in the present and try to secure my future. But amid the lockdown, when you sit idle, your mind brings back those memories and that makes you feel anxious,” Desai says.

The key to fight the negative feelings, she says, is to just meditate, which she has been doing during the lockdown. “Everybody should meditate because the coming times are going to be tough. The year 2020 has given a lot of time to work on ourselves, be calm and connect with our inner self,” shares Desai.

The need of the hour, she says, is to do something creative, learn something new online, and hone your skills. Doing the same through her live chat show on social media - The RDShhow, Desai is building upon her fan base by sharing her experiences with them while answering their questions.

“People find celebrities’ lives very fascinating, but there are many ups and downs which they aren’t aware of. I’ve been in the industry for quite some time now and I’ve seen it all. When I talk about my experiences, it makes fans excited to know more and it’s a great source of entertainment, too,” she says.

The actor has gone back to writing journals which helps her reflect on her life and share how it started after she recently found her old journal in which she had penned about the time when her brother was getting married and she was busy working on her show.

“I had many regrets back then but now when I look back, I feel glad that I made my relationship stronger with my family and close friends who continue to be by my side,” Desai says.