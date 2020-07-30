Rashami Desai on social media toxicity: If you can’t inspire anyone, let’s not make it a dirty place

With everyone following social distancing norms, social media seems to have become all the more important in people’s lives for bringing them closer and letting them stay in touch with each other. But at the same time, actor Rashami Desai feels that it’s sad to see it becoming toxic by the day and being misused when we need it the most.

“People from different walks of life are a part of social media and we all can happily coexist. Healthy criticism, expressing your opinion is good but I really don’t understand the trolling, those hurling abuses, threats and even using bad language. If you can’t inspire anyone, let’s not make it a dirty place,” urges the 34-year-old.

Having been through a low phase in her life, Desai feels that not everyone is equipped to handle so much negativity. “There are many who get affected by reading such things and especially during this pandemic, our mental state is already in a bad shape. So, such negativity can affect someone’s life, career and spoil their mental health,” she asserts.

To those who take trolls to heart, the actor advises that it’s completely okay to express your displeasure but in a calculated manner.

“It’s okay to be not okay with certain things. I can say this from my personal experience that trolls can disturb one’s mental peace. Go, see a doctor if required. We all have the power within us to make our lives better. It’s time we start creating positive energy and derive strength to fight this crisis,” she says.

Talking about mental heath, which has come into spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, Desai feels that people in general are going through a low life condition.

“Whoever you talk to these days is feeling depressed given this unexpected flow of events. Kisi ko samajh nahi aa raha hai ki woh kya karein. But don’t you think this time has changed the course of life from the time we were working like machines to now when we’re taking things slow. Paisa sab kuch nahi hai. Life is much more than that,” she opines.

Desai, who has ben vocal about her battle with depression adds that there are certain experiences and incidents behind such things. “When we start prioritising superficial things, this happens. I tried finding solace in my work, which also wasn’t correct. You need to prioritise your life and what makes you happy,” says the actor, furthr pointing how social influencers also need to behave responsibly.

“People listen and connect to us. So it’s important to think twice before putting anything out there or speaking about something. You never what can make or break things,” she ends.

