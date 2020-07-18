Rashami Desai reveals she dropped plans of buying a Mercedes: ‘The financial crunch will hit you in this pandemic’

TV actor Rashami Desai has said that the three-month lockdown and its impact on businesses, including showbiz, has made her realise the importance of cutting down on expenses. The actor said she wanted to buy a luxury car but has now cancelled her plan.

Rashami told Times of India in an interview, “I feel we all are dealing with a financial crunch during lockdown. I feel during this pandemic if you are not well planned then the financial crunch will definitely hit you. We all know that our life works on the basis of our needs. I feel now during this lockdown if you have understood your needs, then cut down on your needs, your expenses will automatically get minimized. Everything will get sorted.”

She added how she is rationing personally, “ I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life.”

Insisting that looking good, facing the camera and visiting a salon for maintenance - these are the only things that are really important expenditures for her as an actor. “I know my responsibilities and things I am facing or dealing with. I believe it is in my hand to show or create my lifestyle in the minds of the people. What lifestyle I want to lead, I have to decide. I have started deducting the things from my life, the habits from life which I don’t need. As an actress I realised for maintenance I need to go to the parlour and I have to face the camera. These are the two important things in my life. So, I have realised that I have to minimize my needs,” she said.

Rashami has been meditating over past few months, staying at home. Talking about the same, she told Hindustan Times recently, “Everybody should meditate because the coming times are going to be tough. The year 2020 has given a lot of time to work on ourselves, be calm and connect with our inner self.”

Rashami was recently seen in a guest appearance in Naagin 4 and had featured on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 earlier this year. She also worked in a short film, shot from home. Titled Tamas, it also featured TV actor Adhvik Mahajan who wrote and directed the short film.

