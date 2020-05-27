Rashami Desai wows in dance video, Vishal Aditya Singh drops flirty comment. Watch

Sections
As Rashami Desai shared a video of her dancing to Leja Leja, her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh posted a playful comment.

Updated: May 27, 2020 17:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh became close friends on Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai has been giving her fans something to look forward to, during the lockdown, whether it is her stunning photoshoots or cute TikTok videos with her niece Bhavya. Recently, she put up a dance video in which she is seen grooving to the popular track Leja Leja.

Compliments poured in for Rashami, as fans were blown away by her moves. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh’s playful comment. “Chalo phir (Let’s go then),” he wrote, followed by hug, heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Vishal’s comment was a response to the lyrics of the song Rashami was dancing to - ‘leja leja’ translates to ‘take me away’.

 



Rashami and Vishal bonded during their Bigg Boss 13 stint and remain close friends even now. After the show ended, the two actors went out for lunch together and took a friendly dig at Sidharth Shukla.

Sharing a video of them eating pasta, Rashami had written, “Re-united with my #PastaChor. @vishalsingh713 #BiggBoss13 ke yaadein. Ps: @realsidharthshukla ji hum chor nahi hai. @bastianmumbai @lipstickjungly.”

 

Also see: Virat Kohli aces 180-degree landings in first attempt, Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolls him. Watch video

Meanwhile, Rashami has been fond of dancing ever since she was a little girl. In a recent interview, she said that her mother Rasila Desai, who raised her single-handedly, could not afford the fee of Rs 350 for her dance class.

Rasila, who worked as a teacher in a government school, told the dance teacher that she could only afford a part of the fee as she was a single mother but requested him to take Rashami in the class. She got admission, on the condition that she would teach little kids when the instructor was unavailable.

Rashami, who has acted in shows such as Pari Hoon Main, Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, recently made an entry in the popular show Naagin 4. However, the shoot was stalled just a few days later, owing to the lockdown. Reports suggest that she will quit the show once the shoot resumes.

