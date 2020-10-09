Sections
Ravi Dubey: Having a deadline is TV’s biggest asset as well and liability

Actor Ravi Dubey says though one has the pressure of working on a deadline on television, it also makes you efficient.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:07 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Ravi Dubey has been a part of shows such as Jamai Raja and Saas Bina Sasuraal.

As someone who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade now and has worked in both TV as well as film industry, actor Ravi Dubey has been quite vocal about there being some discrimination towards TV actors.

Asked whether TV is a much more democratic space, he says, “Democratic, I don’t know if that’s the term we use, but the preconceived notions don’t exist on TV. The one liability which it has though, is being deadline centric. It’s unlike the season based TV you see in Hollywood, 20 shows in one season, and then the next.”

Dubey, however, is quick to also call it TV’s “biggest asset: It’s because of that deadline, he feels, one becomes an efficient technician and performer.

“So if this wouldn’t have been there, the efficiency too wouldn’t have existed. There are millions of people out there, and for that half an hour slot, we successfully pull them out of whatever they are doing, and it’s not even archived on the internet yet. They drop whatever they are doing, and come to sit in front of the TV. Isn’t that amazing in today’s time, when our attention span is so small?,” exclaims the actor,



Dubey has been a part of successful shows such as Saas Bina Sasuraal and Jamai Raja and was seen in films U R My Jaan and 3 Dev.

Unlike films, he says, the actors don’t have enough time to prep and come on set on TV. The medium doesn’t work on bound scripts, he points out.

“You get the script in the morning. After the initial 15 episodes, you get the script on a daily basis, and you have to perform that, you can’t say ‘the scene isn’t good’. It makes you efficient. So the perspective which exists, so to say, which is not in alignment with TV actors and performers is redundant, and shouldn’t exist. Yeh galat baat hai,” ends Dubey.

