Sections
Home / TV / Ravi Dubey: We need keep a tab on our perspectives as only then our outlook will change

Ravi Dubey: We need keep a tab on our perspectives as only then our outlook will change

Television star Ravi Dubey says that one needs to act responsibly especially during this present phase of lockdown relaxations.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:40 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Ravi Dubey is known for TV shows such as Ranbir Rano, 12/24 Karol Bagh and Jamai Raja. (Instagram/ravidubey2312)

While the government has declared lockdown relaxations, many are not taking the gravity of the Covid-19 situation seriously, and are flouting safety norms. Calling them out on social media, actor Ravi Dubey says everyone needs to learn from the mistakes committed during 1918 Spanish flu.

Referring to the pages of history, Dubey posted a note on his Instagram page, highlighting that in 1918, when the quarantine and social distancing norms were lifted, people “rejoiced” on the streets with abandon, leaving “tens of million dead”. 

Talking about it in India’s content, Dubey explains that this relaxation too is only given by the government, and that “Corona hasn’t given any relaxation”.

He says, “We have this inherent careless behaviour. It’s time that we understand that we still don’t have a cure for coronavirus, so it is better that we maintain the norms. The government had to give this relaxation to address the economic slowdown. But the disturbing footage of people going out on the streets for no real reason, crowding outside alcohol shops, prove that some of us have got this totally wrong.”



The 36-year-old is also concerned about the growing number of street accidents. “Empty streets don’t mean we can do anything. So many accidents are getting reported, so many people are dying only because some of us are irresponsible. Are we losing empathy?” he questions, adding that strict punishments need to be meted out for the perpetrators who are not thinking about those who are already struggling during this pandemic. 

Putting his point forward in his own style, he says, “Nazar rakho nazariyon pe, nazaare badal jayenge”. He explains, “We need keep a tab on our perspectives as then only our outlook would change. There will be good, bad and neutral times. How we tackle them is only a game of perspective. Why not look at it like this that throughout our lives, we are busy working, and now we have time to spend with our loved ones. So let’s enjoy that. But then we are still hearing about relationships falling apart, violence against women and children… I think we all need to introspect.”

Dubey is staying positive by watching Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedies, which make me happy. “I also write down 20 things I am grateful for every day before going to bed. By the time you write down the first five, the next five come to your mind and then the rest. It changes the way you look at life,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Living the kaftan life
Jun 10, 2020 12:46 IST
Bharti Singh left ‘speechless’ by former manager Disha Salian’s death
Jun 10, 2020 12:46 IST
Smith has an edge over Kohli in Tests: Aaron Finch
Jun 10, 2020 12:44 IST
Ravi Dubey: Keep a tab on your perspectives and your outlook change
Jun 10, 2020 12:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.