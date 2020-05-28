Ravi Mohan Saini, who won Rs 1 crore in KBC Junior at the age of 14, is SP of Porbandar now

The popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) came out with a special format for children - KBC Junior - in 2001. 14-year-old Ravi Mohan Saini answered all 15 questions correctly to win the top prize of Rs 1 crore back then. Nearly two decades later, he is an IPS officer.

On Tuesday, Saini (now 33 years old) took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Porbandar. He told The Indian Express, “After my schooling, I did my MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. I was doing my internship after MBBS when I cleared UPSC. My father was in the navy and I joined the police force after being inspired by him.”

Saini qualified for the Indian Police Services in 2014, with an All-India rank of 461. Talking about his new role, he said, “My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the law and order situation remains our topmost priority.”

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati will be back with its new season - KBC 12. The registrations began earlier this month and Amitabh Bachchan will return as host.

Amitabh shot the video announcing the registrations in his home, owing to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Talking about the experience, he wrote in his blog, “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!”

Due to unprecedented circumstances, the screening and selection process of KBC 12 will be entirely digital this year, the Head of Business Planning and Communication at Sony Entertainment Television told IANS.

