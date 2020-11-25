Richa Chadha defends Delhi Crime’s Emmy win after Twitter user says ‘horrific moment’ has become ‘pride of India’

Actor Richa Chadha had to defend Delhi Crime after its International Emmys win raised some criticism on Twitter. A few social media users are objecting to how a show, based on the horrific December 16, 2012 rape case, has been receiving applause and congratulatory messages.

Richa had shared her congratulations for the cast and crew on Twitter after the show won in the Best Drama category, creating history for the country. “Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of #DelhiCrime for this huge international recognition and making India proud ! @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah_ @RasikaDugal @_AdilHussain @rajeshtailang #Samyukthasheikh heart is happy,” she wrote.

Replying to her, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t understand that how that horrific night has become pride moment for India. Such a shame to celebrate this moment. Delhi ka crime aaj congratulatory moment ban Gaya hai. #ShameOnDelhiCrime.”

Richa responded by asking him what did he do to lower the rape cases in the country. “Actual crime ko kam karne ke liye kuch kiya aapne (What have you done to lessen the actual crime)? Shame on rape culture bol na, why the show? The industry is celebrating the achievement of a show made on the subject that won big internationally. Fix reality first. Many rapes, as brutal have occurred. You can’t deny reality,” she wrote.

Other Twitter users also responded, saying that the series showed the reality of the rape case that shocked the nation. “Ya exactly, the show is just accurately reflecting the current condition of the state. What’s wrong in showing the truth. That’s the only way things will get better, if people are aware of the truth about woman safety in Delhi,” read a comment. “Also, #DelhiCrime showcases the hard-working police team that unearthed that inhumane crime The dedicated efforts of the police team ensured the justice for the victim and her family. There is nothing wrong when we present the police version of the investigation!,” read another tweet.

Delhi Crime starred Shefali Shah in the lead as the deputy commissioner of police tasked with finding the culprits and dealing with the aftermath of the brutal crime. While accepting the honour at the virtual ceremony, director Richie Mehta had dedicated the award to women. “I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that,” he said in his speech.

