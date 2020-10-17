Ridhi Dogra: I was once told in an audition, ‘you’ve to keep a pallu on your head’, I came out of there

One thing that actor Ridhi Dogra has never done till date, and is sure she’ll never do is a conventional saas-bahu daily soap in her career. However, she doesn’t deny the fact that such shows do enjoy good ratings and make the actors popular among the masses.

The reason why she has always been away from them is because they’re don’t match her sensibilities as a person.

“I don’t look at my work as separate from me. It’s not like I go to an office, so I’ve to enjoy it. Even when I did TV, or when I’ll do it again, I won’t do anything which I don’t believe in, or on some level, resonate with. It doesn’t have to even completely resonate with me, but I’ve to believe in it at some level,” says Dogra.

The 36-year-old has been a part of shows such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Woh Apna Sa, and the recent web show Asur. Did the money or the ratings ever lure her, and did she make some professional choices that she regrets on TV?

The actor denies and confesses, “I’m very clear. I remember I went for an audition once, and they said, ‘You have to keep a pallu on your head’. I came out of there. I process things very differently.”

Dogra doesn’t believe in doing something just because other people are doing it. “This is why I also think I can be friends with a lot of people in the industry, because I’m not sitting with them and saying ‘oh, you are doing this’. I don’t do that.”

Calling it a “personal road” that she took in her career, and not succumbing to the conventions, Dogra further adds, “When I look back, I feel proud of the work I’ve done. The shows I did taught me a lot. In Maryaada, I played a girl who takes on patriarchy on it’s head, and trying to stand up against the conventional, stereotypical ways men look at women. I was always picking stuff that resonated with me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more