Ridhi Dogra: The past couple of months have been a great time for introspection for me

Actor Ridhi Dogra says we all should have a ‘great sense of gratitude’ since there is ‘very little we have to do to survive’, compared to a lot of other people.

She says, “This is something unprecedented, your logic and explanations don’t work. What we can do is, this time needs us to go within. The past couple of months have been a good time for introspection for me. Some things are a blessing. The fact that there is so little we have to do to survive, for all of us to be even talking about how it’s going. It’s not something which the majority look at. For them, it’s a complete collapse of everything.”

Referring to the house helps, she adds, “People working in my house tell me ‘I am going back to my village, I will pack my bags’, so many of such people who have been working in Mumbai, as house helps, cooks, migrants. I think we all are blessed, even though the economy is going to collapse, it’s going to be terrible, but it will affect us very less, obviously not in the way it is affecting many. I always used to think like this, but I am glad more people now think ‘zyaada nahi chahiye to lead a good life.”

Dogra has been managing things in her house all alone, save for the fact that her brother stays in the same building. Ask her what all she did till now, and she says she didn’t plan anything. In fact, she says the three month long lockdown wasn’t a ‘productivity contest’. “I can’t think of one bad thing, it was pretty okay for me, apart from the fact that I am not working. I want to be able to go out there and earn bucks, you also want to be productive. I don’t have a set pattern, I did everything — cooking, painting, being his playtime teacher to my nephew. It’s not the time to be hard on yourself. A lot of people have been writing on social media, and I agree that it’s not a productivity contest. It’s not the time to necessarily show what you can do, or feel bad about what you can’t,” the 35-year-old shares.

