‘RIP Sameer Sharma’: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan share condolences

Television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his home in suburban Malad, police said on Thursday. The actor is reported to have died by suicide.

Actors such as Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra shared their condolences on social media. Sidharth shared a picture of Samir from a film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma.” Varun also shared a picture on his Stories and wrote “#RIPSameerSharma” with a folded hands emoji.

Samir, 44, who worked in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, was found dead at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said.

No note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hanged himself two days back, Malad police station’s senior inspector George Fernandes said. Later, the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said.

