Rishina Kandhari on friend Faraaz Khan: Will miss our insightful conversations and music sessions

Actor Rishina Kandhari says her dear friend, late actor and musician Faraaz Khan, whom she used to lovingly call Guru Devo, will always stay in her heart and mind.

Mourning the sad demise of Faraaz Khan, 46, who breathed his last on Wednesday, his friend Rishina Kandhari says that the late actor and musician will be remembered for his wisdom, wit and craft. Khan was undergoing treatment for neurological disorder and was admitted a Bengaluru hospital.

“I got introduced to him through my husband (Vishal Kandhari, businessman)... they were closest of friends, like a family. He’d often come to our house and I even went to his Bangalore home two years back. In fact, we had plans of catching up this year, but then this pandemic happened. I’ll miss our insightful conversations and music sessions,” she tells us.

Bidding a final goodbye to Khan, Kandhari had posted a picture with him on social media, and wrote, “RIP my friend... U’ve left us all Un-comfortably numb… (sic)”

Talking to us, she further recalls, “Faraaz was my first teacher, who felt I have a flair for music and a good voice. He taught me how to play the guitar, and would often sing for us. He was a gifted musician. He’d write, compose and sing. I used to call him Guru Devo.”

The 35-year-old, known for TV shows Uttaran, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, shares that Khan wasn’t keeping well since last year, but he never discussed about his health issues, and would always sound jovial.

“We’d often talk over long calls. He enjoyed conversations. But last March he texted us, ‘No energy to talk yet on the phone my dear. We’ll have to text only for now.’ It got us worried while he only said he was unwell. I spoke to aunty (Khan’s mother) and she told me about his health conditions,” recounts Kandhari.

Last month, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt urged people on Twitter to donate for Khan’s treatment after his brother Fahmaan Khan requested for financial aid. While many came forward, Salman Khan later took care of his entire treatment.

Khandhari’s family also extended support but she doesn’t want to talk about it. “We really have nice people in the industry. Nikhil Dwivedi contributed, and said Salman wants to help, so if I can share the contact of Faraaz’s family. I wish all these love and support saved Faraaz, wish I could talk to him one last time,” says the actor, further revealing that Khan was contemplating to come back to Mumbai.

“He was extremely talented and well-informed. He’d talk about his films, tell us stories about his father (late actor Yusuf Khan). I’ll always remember his advice to me, ‘Rishina never give any suggestion until and unless you’re asked for it’,” she ends.

