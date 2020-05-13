Corona-shaming shows how shallow we are as a society, says an angered Rithvik Dhanjani

It has been over 45 days since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, and actor Rithvik Dhanjani admits that initially, it took him quite a lot of time to “to understand what to do with all the free time at hand”. However, as days passed by in complete “doing nothing mode”, the actor is now feeling way better, “using all this time to do so many things I like, that I might have overlooked otherwise”.

From posting beautiful throwback pictures from his vacations to binge-watching sows online, the actor is making the most of this time. “This is the new normal for the time being, and I’m trying to enjoy every bit of it. Though it has affected my lifestyle and work just like everybody else’s, there are no complaints,” he says, feeling relieved and grateful that “there isn’t an immediate (Covid-19) case in and around my friends, family and loved ones”.

Expressing gratitude for all the people who continue to work for everyone’s safety amid the pandemic, Dhanjani says, “It isn’t easy for the ones working in pharmacies, grocery stores, the health care professionals and police officers. Some of them have been attacked and also subjected to corona-shaming. My friend (Meiyang Chang), who is Indian Chinese, was also corona-shamed when two passers-by called ‘coronavirus’. That shows how shallow we still are as a society.”

He further points out how those who are tested positive for Covid-19 have to deal with the stigma that prevails. “They are being put through this fight not just against the virus but corona-shaming as well, where people can’t be sensitive in times like these.”

The need of the hour, he asserts is to be “kinder and compassionate” not just towards each other but for nature as well. “We’ve exploited our nature on a regular basis without imagining its repercussions. This is a big reminder to become what we should have become a long time ago — more considerate towards people, our nature, and the ecosystem. We’re not the only ones living on this planet, there are more living beings and we need to respect that.”