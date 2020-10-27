RJ Anmol recalls interaction with PM Narendra Modi during lockdown, here’s what he was told by the PM

RJ Anmol, unlike many others, is focussing only on the good things that he’s been blessed with in the year 2020. The radio jockey is all set to become a father and has also seen hosting his new music reality show, Jammin. Married to Amrita Rao of Vivah fame, RJ Anmol says its nothing but destiny that he is getting to witness new starts in both personal and professional aspects of his life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anmol talked about looking at only the positive side of everything and how this mindset kept him going during lockdown. Excerpts:

Was it difficult to deal with lockdown as you and Amrita are expecting your first child?

It was a blessing in disguise. Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time? We didn’t move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect. My show was going to come in March but it has come at a point when at the same time I am going to become a father.

A very beautiful interaction that happened during the beginning of lockdown was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He connected with 10 radio jockeys of the country and I was one of them. He said, “you have to keep your mind in a positive frame because if you are not positive, how will you keep millions of listeners in a positive frame of mind!”

How is your new show different from other singing reality shows?

Generally, other shows are contest based shows -- there are participants with their soft stories like ‘I am very poor, I sing songs’; there is nothing like that on our show. No soft stories, no competition, it is just about pure music. We sing songs and recreate what we like, I talk to the artists, getting deeper into the music. We share behind-the-scenes stories which have never been shared before. I had asked Alka Yagnik who was on her mind when she sang such romantic songs. She replied, “I used to think about Shah Rukh Khan.”

Like Javed Ali – I didn’t know his real surname was not Ali but Hussain. I came to know that since he was such a big admirer of his guru Ghulam Ali, he changed his name to Javed Ali.

What new skill did you learn during lockdown?

I brushed up my saxophone skills which I play on Jammin also.

