Rohan Mehra broken up over actor Mohit Baghel's death: 'RIP bhai, return if possible'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra is heartbroken after the death of his close friend, Mohit Baghel. Rohan took to Instagram to express his feelings.

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohan Mehra said he was heartbroken on hearing of Mohit Baghel’s death.

Actor Rohan Mehra, well known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, mourning the death of actor Mohit Baghel. The latter actor died in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He had been suffering from cancer.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture with Mohit, Rohan wrote: “How uncertain life is ... My one and only friend whom I could rely on has gone forever ... It is unbelievable and heartbreaking. I still remember how we instantly connected when we met for the first time 7 years ago during the shoot of our film Uvaa ... From sharing secrets to supporting each other, you were always there for me bhai R.I.P Mohit baghel I will miss you bhai ... I wish R.I.P meant Return If Possible.” Among the industry colleagues who responded to Rohan’s post was actor Hina Khan. She wrote: “Oh my god.. I hv met him so many times Stay strong Rohan.. I know you wer very close to him..may his soul rest in peace.. prayers.”

 

It was writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa, well-known for his film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana, who had tweeted to break the news. Raj had written in Hindi: “Mohit, mere bhai itni jaldi kya thi jaane ki? Maine tujhse kahaa tha dekh tere diye saari industry ruk gayi hai. jaldi se theekh hoke aaja uske baad hi sab kaam shuru karenge. Tu bahot achi acting karta hai. Agli film ke set pe tera intezaar karunga.... aur tujhe aana hi padega. Om Sai Ram (What was a hurry to go so early? I told you how the entire industry has stopped working for you. Get well soon and all will begin work again. You act well. I will wait for you on the sets of our next film and you will have to show up).



Speaking to PTI on Saturday, he said, “He is gone too soon. He has been undergoing treatment for cancer at AIIMS in Delhi since six months. I spoke to him last on May 15 and that time he was ok, he had started recovering. He stayed with his parents and elder brother in Mathura. I learnt about his demise from a common friend, who said he passed away today morning at his residence.”

Raaj, who had worked as a writer with Mohit in Comedy Circus and Jabariya Jodi, said he wanted to cast the actor in his directorial debut Dream Girl (2019) but due to date issues they couldn’t work together on the film.

“He was such a talented actor. His comic timing was great. He had two films with him that time –- Milan Talkies and Bunty Aur Babli 2 -- so we couldn’t work together on Dream Girl.” Mohit has also acted in films Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami and Gali Gali Chor Hai.

(With PTI inputs)

