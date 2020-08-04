Rohit Roy, wife Manasi Joshi to be seen on screen together in Locked in Love, shot during lockdown

Rohit Roy and actor wife Manasi Joshi Roy are all set to appear in the upcoming show, Locked in Love. Married for over 25 years, the couple worked together to create and shoot the show during the lockdown.

The show is a collection of five unique short films showcasing different shades of love and feature Rohit and Manasi playing different characters in each story. Rohit has also directed the short film.

Rohit Roy found the experience of working on the show exhilarating and said, “At the start of the lockdown, we did not really know how things will pan out as uncertainty was at its peak. As days went by, we brainstormed and came up with ideas that could help us create content without involving too many people. The experience has been nothing short of exhilarating because it allowed us to try new things and in an environment that we had never experienced before. I am glad that we were able to complete Locked in Love, and hopeful that the emotional stories will strike a chord with the viewers.”

Locked in Love also marks Manasi’s acting comeback after several years. Talking about her return to screen, she said, “Audiences today are consuming content by the minute and that has led streaming platforms and content creators to put on their thinking hats and come up with innovative ways of entertaining the audience. Locked in Love has been shot and created completely during the lockdown with Rohit donning multiple hats, and I’m extremely grateful that I was a part of this unique project. Not only did I get a chance to be in front of the camera once again, but it also gave me the creative liberty to experiment with a new medium.”

Produced by Indian Storytellers and Karma Motion Pictures, Locked in Love will be available soon on Hungama Play and partner networks.

Rohit was recently seen in TV show Sanjivani and will now be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s film Mumbai Saga. Manasi is known for her roles in TV shows like Kkusum, Saaya and Gharwali Uparwali. Rohit and Manasi had also participated in Nach Baliye season one.

