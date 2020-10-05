Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla reveal their strategy for Bigg Boss 14 house

Popular actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla is likely to play an important role inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Largely seen as a couple free from controversy, the couple has said how their strategy will be in line with their respective personalities.

Rubina has said that she has, in the past, never shown any interest in being a part of the reality TV show as her personality doesn’t fit the bill to be a candidate for Bigg Boss. She said with her around, one could expect no drama and controversy. However, this year, the makers of Bigg Boss approached them as a couple and that changed matters.

Speaking to Times of India, Rubina said that with them as a couple inside the house, things look different. “Now it’s going to be interesting because we are two different personalities. Over a period of time, in our relationship we have discovered so many interesting things about each other. I think Bigg Boss provides us that platform and opportunity where we can as today’s modern contemporary couple we can be relatable with audiences and couples of our generation. It has a relatable factor. And also, as a public figure we have that responsibility on our shoulder where we may or may not excel at but the journey is going to be interesting.”

Do they have a strategy in place for their stint in Bigg Boss 14? Abhinav explained how all strategies fail in front of Bigg Boss. He was quoted as saying: “See, the strategy would be to be ourselves. Bigg Boss is very smart. All strategies will go out of the window on the second or the third day. I also told Rubina, ‘Let’s be ourselves. Let us see if people like us or not’.”

While fights, arguments and controversies are a staple inside the Bigg Boss house, some more recent seasons have also seen physical fights. Abhinav says he is mostly a non-confrontational sort of a guy. However, if something were to happen to Rubina, he would not tolerant and that would be his ‘breaking point’. “Specially, if something happens to her, like someone gets aggressive or physical, that would be my breaking point.”

Bigg Boss 14 got off to a spectacular start on Saturday, with a majority of contestants hailing from the television industry while a few came from Punjab. Salman Khan returns as the show’s host.

