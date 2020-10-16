Rubina Dilaik recalls unpleasant meeting with top director, says he told her ‘I just feel like farting on your face’

Rubina Dilaik said that she was interested in entering the film industry a few years ago but not anymore.

Television actor Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, said that she wanted to enter the film industry around six years ago. However, she did not have a very pleasant experience at the meetings.

Rubina said that television actors were looked down upon and judged for superficial things, such as the car they drove and brands they wore, instead of talent. She added that screen tests seemed to be the least important criteria for selection, which left a sour taste in her mouth.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rubina talked about her meeting with a director-producer, whom she called a ‘pretty big name’ in the film industry. When she met him, he asked her if she had watched a particular film of his. She replied in the negative, citing the fact that she was in school at the time and was from a conservative family in Shimla, which had restrictions on girls going out to watch films.

The director told Rubina, “Really? You don’t know the work I have done? I just feel like farting on your face.” She was shocked and thought to herself, “Did I hear that right?” After saying this, he just started laughing.

“You are made to sit on a chair and asked ‘Tumhe pata hai maine kya kiya hai? Tum jaanti ho main kaun hoon? Tumhe pata hai tumhe kaun opportunity dene wala hai (Do you know the kind of work I have done? Do you know who I am? Do you know who is going to give you a break)?’ And at that time, the only thing going on in my mind was, ‘I want to run from here,’” she said.

Rubina, who has acted in shows such as Chotti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is currently participating in Bigg Boss 14 with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She was ‘rejected’ by the seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - during the grand premiere of the show.

However, Rubina has proved to be one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14, with many former contestants including Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Bagga supporting her.

