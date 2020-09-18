Rucha Hasabnis, Rasode Me Kaun Tha’s Rashi, may give Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 a miss

Rucha Hasabnis is back in spotlight after a video from her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was turned into a rap song by Yashraj Mukhate and vent viral online. The actor played Rashi on the show, who is identified as the real culprit to have put an empty cooker on the gas stove in the kitchen. However, the actor has refused to return for the second season of the daily soap.

Rucha is now married and welcomed a baby girl in December last year. The hands-on mom often posts adorable pictures of the child on Instagram.

On being asked about making a comeback in the current scenario, Rucha told India Today, “I am not in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Doing a daily soap won’t be easy for me now because I have a small kid and want to give all my time to her. So, working on a daily soap won’t be possible for now.”

Meanwhile, two lead actors: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had already replaced Giaa Manek as Gopi bahu in the first season, and Rupal Patel, who plays Kokila ben, are all set to reprise their characters in the second season. Mumbai Mirror recently quoted Rupal as saying, “I couldn’t sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time. But the channel, Rajan sir and Rashmi ma’am have assured me that we will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly.”

The show will also star Harsh Nagar as Anant and Sneha Jain as Gehna. The new promo of the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 arrived a few weeks ago and only featured Devoleena. She is seen arriving in the kitchen to check on the proceedings, while looking for a girl called Gehna. A cooker whistles in the kitchen and she says, “Shayad rasode me Gehna ne cooker gas pe chadha dia hoga (Gehna has probably put the cooker on the gas).”

